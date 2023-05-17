Salma Hayek Celebrates 24 Million IG Followers With Jaw-Dropping Wardrobe Malfunction! Look!

Salma Hayek just made things a little steamier on social media!

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to celebrate a major milestone in her social media world. But the celebration was overshadowed by what popped out during the party!!!

So, it all started when the House Of Gucci star decided to mark a crowning social media achievement with a dance. Hayek was happy that she’d just hit 24 million IG followers. A very impressive total!!

To celebrate, she shared a heartwarming video of herself dancing. In the caption, she wrote this message to fans:

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude”

A true woman of all the people, she also added this Spanish translation, too:

“24 millones de seguidores, 24 millones de razones para sonreír. Gracias a todos por acompañarme en esta aventura! No puedo contener mi emoción y agradecimiento.”

¡Muy bueno!

But the real story here is the video itself! In the clip, Hayek can be seen dancing across a room in her bathrobe. Then, at multiple points through the vid, THE GIRLS POP OUT! It turns out it wasn’t just her gratitude she couldn’t contain!

Yes, really! She blurred those moments, natch, but everyone in the room got an eyeful of Miss Santanico Pandemonium! Ha! The whole thing has a fun and sexy and surprising NSFW vibe all the same! Just love how she shows off her… carefree spirit!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

¡Dios Mio!

That’s sexy and spicy AF! And her now-24 million IG followers very much thought so, as well. Here are just a few of the many reactions to Hayek’s jaw-dropping hangout sesh:

“Where can we get the uncut, uncensored version? Asking for a friend” “And we all follow you for two gigantic reasons…hahaha” “Couldn’t let the 24 million people see? How rude.” “Who’s staring at blur area??” “Gonna be 25 after this post lol.” “Can we have the uncut version please” “You get rid of the censor and you’d have another 24 million followers” “Who hates blurred parts??” “There’s something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry.” “I hate censorship”

Too funny. Love the jokes! “Something wrong with this video” — classic!

And a HUGE congrats on 24 million, Salma!!!

