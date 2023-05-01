Padma Lakshmi Blasts Trolls Upset About Her Boobs: 'I Have Nipples!'

Padma Lakshmi is sick of the criticism of her kitchenware! And by that we mean what she’s wearing in the kitchen!

In short-form cooking tutorials posted to her TikTok, the Taste The Nation host keeps it casual. After all, it’s in her own kitchen! But some critics have taken issue with the fact that in these videos — which she started posting a lot during lockdown — she doesn’t always wear a bra. See, sometimes they can see too much boob, and it’s an affront to their precious senses!

Well, Padma isn’t interested in the naysayers. Speaking on the needless controversy to Page Six at the TIME 100 Gala last week, she retorted:

“I have boobs, I have nipples! So does every woman and man on the planet.”

She continued:

“I think we should just be a little more grown-up about it — and also just accept that a woman’s body is beautiful and… not totally perfect and stuff and filtered and everything.”

Hell yeah, preach it, gurl!

If Padma is too hot for you, just get out of her kitchen! Don’t watch, you weirdo snowflakes! For everyone else, enjoy the free cooking tips! And you know what? Respect the boobs, too.

