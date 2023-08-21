Sandra Bullock Wants To Spread Bryan Randall's Ashes At 'Special' Place That Represents Their Love

Sandra Bullock is going back to her “special” place with Bryan Randall one last time.

Two weeks after the model turned photographer passed away after a private three-year battle with ALS, the love of his life is planning how exactly she’ll give him his final sendoff. A source close to Sandra told DailyMail.com on Monday the Gravity actress is considering saying her final goodbyes at the Three Bees in the Bahamas.

Apparently the tropical paradise was their special place. The source explained:

“The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends. They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him.”

It’s also where, we just recently learned, the two exchanged vows in an unofficial ceremony back in 2017. So sweet. What a perfect spot to say goodbye.

According to the outlet, a rep for Hollywood Forever Cemetery delivered Randall’s ashes to his 29-year-old daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, at her LA apartment last week. However, the source noted, “Sandra has taken Skylar under her wing since her father passed.” So, really, it sounds like whatever decision they come to, it will definitely be a joint one.

We’re so glad to hear these two are leaning on one another for support during such a trying time. All of our love continues to be with them.

What do you think of the idea for Bryan’s final resting place, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

