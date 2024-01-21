Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed With Skin Cancer Months After Battling Breast Cancer

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Just months after being diagnosed with and undergoing surgery to treat breast cancer, the Duchess of York has received more heartbreaking news. On Sunday, a rep for the 64-year-old told The Sun:

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.”

Poor Fergie. We can’t even begin to imagine how devastating it must have been to receive the news after fighting a different form of cancer. But it sounds like if it hadn’t been for her mastectomy, doctors may not have found the melanoma… At least not at the time they did! The rep explained:

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.”

So scary. And to think that she didn’t even “feel like going” to the doctor’s visit which led to her breast cancer diagnosis! We’re so glad she did.

The insider added:

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.”

We are hoping for the best.

As far as as her “spirits,” though, the spokesperson noted:

“Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits. The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Insiders added:

“It has not been an easy time.”

Sarah is receiving treatment in London, but is also taking time to recover at the MAYRLIFE medical health resort in Austria. A friend of the royal told People on Sunday that while a second cancer diagnosis “in a matter of months” has been “a shock and a blow,” Sarah is is “very resilient and in good spirits.” The friend added:

“Her time in Austria helped her gather her strength, and her family is supporting her.”

We’re sending lots of love and healing energy. Share your support in the comments down below.

