Nick Cannon Pays Tribute To Late Son Zen In Heartfelt Video: WATCH

Nick Cannon is still feeling the love of his son two years after his tragic passing.

On Instagram Sunday, the Wild ‘N Out host posted a sweet video honoring his late son Zen along with his baby momma Alyssa Scott and their daughter Halo Marie.

The heartfelt moment showed the father of 12 playing with his little girl while Alyssa held her on the beach, with the warm sun shining down on them during a sunset. In the caption, Nick said it was Zen’s “light and presence” with them:

“Zen’s Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!”

He went on to say it was a “beautiful day” despite the “challenges” he and the model have gone through since losing their 5-month-old:

“What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God’s Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges. “

See the video (below):

Aww

Zen sadly passed away after a short battle with brain cancer after Nick and Alyssa made the tough decision not to do any invasive medical procedures on him. Since then, they’ve both kept his memory alive, and they’ve even created the Zen’s Light foundation to help other families who need pediatric healthcare and grief counseling.

Such a sweet and touching moment for this family. We continue to send our love to Nick, Alyssa, and little Halo!

[Image via Nick Cannon/Instagram/The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube]