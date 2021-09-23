Mexican TV Host On The Run After Allegedly Embezzling $146 MILLION!

Inés Gómez Mont — perhaps most famous in the US for once proposing to Tom Brady — is currently on the run after allegedly embezzling millions of dollars!

The Mexican TV talk show host and her lawyer husband Victor Manuel Álvarez Puga have been accused of embezzling around 3 billion pesos (about $146 million) from the Ministry of Interior in 2016 and 2017, according to local outlet Uno TV.

But, on September 10, when a federal judge finally issued a warrant for their arrest… they were GONE! Less than a week after the legal drama became official, TVNotas reported that the couple had fled the country after learning about the investigation. Because authorities have no idea where they are, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office is requesting the case be made international.

They sent a request to Interpol, an international criminal police organization, to issue international location and capture orders against both Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga, according to Uno TV and Animal Pólitico. Essentially, these orders, also known as red notices, would allow authorities around the world to help track the duo’s whereabouts.

It doesn’t appear like the 38-year-old momma is backing down. While she’s hiding away, she posted an ominous message to Instagram, insisting she plans to fight back against the arrest warrant. She claimed she and her husband “have not had access to that warrant, nor the proof that justifies it,” adding:

“We are preparing to face this process and exercise all our rights.”

Yikes! But running away from “this process” doesn’t seem like the best way to prove your innocence! We’ve seen this kind of thing before….

The husband and wife duo currently face charges of money laundering, operations with resources of illicit origin and embezzlement. If convicted, they could be facing anywhere from 20 to 60 years behind bars, according to Animal Pólitico.

Like we mentioned, sports fans will remember Inés from the 2008 Super Bowl, where she proposed to Brady during a press conference following the New England Patriots game against the New York Giants. Donning a wedding dress with a veil, the sideline sports reporter confessed her love to the coupled-up athlete, who kindly declined, saying:

“You are beautiful, and anyone who has the opportunity to marry you would be a lucky man.”

You can see the moment (below):

