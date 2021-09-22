Willie Garson Knew -- His Final Tweet Was A Message To Us All

As we all mourn the sudden loss of Sex and the City star Willie Garson, it seems he left a message for us.

The 57-year-old’s death was announced on Tuesday after a secret battle with cancer, and according to TMZ, he died surrounded by family.

The tragic loss caught fans all off-guard, but it was clear Garson knew his time was coming to an end. On September 4, just a few weeks before his death, he posted what is now his last tweet. At the time, the hopeful message was subtle enough not to raise eyebrows, but today it bares a whole new meaning. His final note to followers on Twitter read:

“BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH [sic] KINDNESS.”

What powerful last words to share with the world. It’s no surprise love and kindness were the wishes he went out on; so many of his friends and family members have praised him for these very qualities while paying tribute to him on social media.

Most heartbreaking was the emotional message sent by his adopted son Nathen Garson, 20, who shared a slideshow of candid photos and videos with his dad while reflecting:

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino, Garson’s TV husband on the Sex and the City franchise, also honored his co-star by sharing a stunning photo of the duo at a fancy black-tie event (see HERE), writing:

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

He’s got that right. Taken way too soon…

So many other SATC stars paid tribute to their friend as well… It remains unclear if anyone on the set of And Just Like That… was aware of Hawaii Five-0 lead’s health issues. So far, his IMDb page only lists him as appearing in the premiere episode. Either way, his close connection to his longtime colleagues is unmissable, as they all remembered him so fondly in their own touching posts.

For starters, Cynthia Nixon’s IG upload (in full HERE) hinted at Willie’s joyous personality, describing the late White Collar alum:

“He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

Even Kim Cattrall joined in on the tributes, posting a throwback photo from an episode they filmed together, noting the significant loss this is for their “SATC family.”

Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo pic.twitter.com/yXhPkxRTv3 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 22, 2021

Kristin Davis, who first met Garson on the set of The X-Files in 1995 before making their way to the HBO series, mused on their shared connection as single parents through adoption:

“He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him. But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen’s strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad. The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie. I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever.”

The list of tributes goes on and on… Read more (below).

No. No. No. Terrific actor. The sweetest man. A great dad. I had a long talk with him before he went back to shoot SITC. He was so excited about what was to come. And so proud of what his son Nathen had become. No. No. No. Love to you Nathen and all who loved sweet Willie…. https://t.co/SoB709Mos6 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 22, 2021

I’m in a state of shock. I can not believe Willie Garson has left us. This is horribly sad news and I am heartbroken for his son and family. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) September 22, 2021

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

Sadly, it is true… Willie Garson has died. He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 21, 2021

Willie will be so deeply missed by so, so many. If there’s one thing we should all take away from this untimely and heartbreaking loss, it’s what Garson said himself: “BE KIND TO EACH OTHER….ALWAYS.”

R.I.P.

