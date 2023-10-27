Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Update On Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

Sarah Michelle Gellar has so much admiration for Shannen Doherty’s strength.

As Perezcious readers know, the 52-year-old actress has been battling stage four breast cancer since 2020. And over the summer, Shannen revealed the heartbreaking news that the cancer metastasized to her brain in emotional videos of her treatment from earlier this year. She’s been in a fight for her life. But Sarah seems to have a positive update on how the Charmed alum is doing!

The 46-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star shared with Access Hollywood on Tuesday that she has been so strong throughout her cancer battle, saying:

“She’s incredible. When they say a warrior, she is a warrior. She lives every day and she’s fighting. There are ups and downs and there are days that are harder than others and there are some days that are easy, but she’s doing great.”

It’s not easy what Shannen is going through, but her resilience during such a hard time is truly inspiring. You can watch the entire interview (below):

We’re glad to hear she’s doing well right now. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Sarah Michelle Gellar/Shannen Doherty/Instagram]