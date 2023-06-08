Selma Blair & More Celebs React To Shannen Doherty's Emotional Cancer Update

Shannen Doherty‘s friends are showering her with love after she shared a heartbreaking update amid her cancer battle.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been battling stage 4 breast cancer since 2020. Earlier this week, the actress shared a video of her undergoing radiation therapy in January after discovering she had brain metastases. While sharing the vulnerable moment, she reflected:

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life.”

In the video, she could be seen crying as she underwent treatment in a room of doctors and nurses. You can see the emotional clip HERE.

Now, Shannen’s famous friends are flooding to her IG comments to send love her way as she faces this health challenge. Selma Blair, who’s dealt with her own medical issues, wrote:

“This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

Kyle Richards added:

“Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts.”

Harry Connick Jr. also noted he was “praying” while Sarah Michelle Gellar described Shannen as a “warrior.” Even Olivia Munn sent several heart emojis. Kevin Smith got very heartfelt, penning:

“Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat.”

Very sweet!

What makes this situation even more heartbreaking is it’s not the first time Shannen has faced cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. As she has been facing her latest bout with the disease (amid a tense divorce no less), the 52-year-old has been incredibly candid about the ups and downs of treatment. She said in 2021:

“For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”

Her strength at this time is inspiring, and we are so glad to see all her friends sending her uplifting messages. Having a strong support system is so important during times like these!

