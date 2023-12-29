Murdered Texas Teen Savanah Soto's Boyfriend Was On Probation For Assaulting Her!

New disturbing details have come to light in the tragic death of Savanah Soto.

As we’ve reported, the bodies of the pregnant 18-year-old and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found on Tuesday in a car parked at an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas. The grim discovery came just days after the teenager’s mother, Gloria Cordova, reported her missing when she failed to show up for her planned induced labor.

Both Savanah and Matthew died from gunshot wounds to the head. The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed her death to be a homicide. We are still awaiting a determination on whether Matthew, who specifically suffered a “contact gunshot wound to the head,” was a suicide or homicide.

However, the San Antonio Police Department feels they are not dealing with a murder-suicide situation at this time. And police are now investigating the case as a capital murder… unless new evidence comes out to alter that course of action. They are even looking for two people of interest seen in a surveillance video released on Thursday. But could these new details from the victim’s family change things?

Savanah’s mom told KENS5 Matthew had been abusive toward her daughter throughout their relationship – and she was going to leave him. Gloria explained:

“He used to abuse her and I told her to get out of the relationship, but she — she was hard-headed, she wouldn’t listen. But I think this time she was going to leave him already. That’s what I’m hearing.”

A year before their deaths, court documents obtained by Newsweek revealed Matthew attacked Savannah on Christmas Day in 2022. He was arrested several days afterward for having in-person contact with the teenager and subsequently charged for violating a protective order. Per the documents, that charge ended up being dismissed in April of this year due to a missing witness.

Matthew ended up on probation for assaulting Savannah. However, he continued to get in trouble over the past year. Court records showed, per Newsweek, that he refused to comply with the court-order anti-domestic violence program. He was then charged with several other crimes, including unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest in a vehicle, and reckless driving.

A probation order in June allowed him to have contact with his girlfriend as long as it was not “harmful or injurious.” What?! His probation was supposed to expire in June 2024. However, the judge extended it to February 2025 due to his other charges.

Police have not commented on these details yet. But as we mentioned before, law enforcement doesn’t believe this was a murder-suicide at this time. Even the father of Matthew thinks his son was not responsible for their deaths despite his criminal history criminal, which included unlawful carry of a weapon, evading police, and an assault charge causing bodily injury. Gabriel Guerra told KENS5

“He talked about how [becoming a dad] was going to make him better, a better person.”

Hmm.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

