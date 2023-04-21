Savannah Chrisley Got 'Thrown Off' Southwest Flight For Being An 'Unruly Passenger' -- But Says She Did Nothing Wrong!

Savannah Chrisley has some beef with Southwest Airlines!

On Instagram Thursday, the 25-year-old reality TV personality took to her Stories to relay a tale of a terrible flight experience. She was heading from the JFK International Airport in New York to her home in Tennessee — but had a delay after an airline attendant told her to check her carry-on, and she refused. Speaking to her followers, she said:

“Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world.”

She continued on, zooming in on an airline attendant as she said:

“This man right here… um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, ‘Okay, if you wouldn’t mind, I’m gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can’t make it fit and if not, I’ll check it.'”

Seems like the attendant was just trying to follow protocol…

Related: Southwest Passenger Throws A Tantrum Over Crying Baby

The Sassy by Savannah founder ignored the man’s protestations that she wasn’t allowed to make her own choice on what fits the carry-on parameters. After fighting with him, she claimed, the attendant called her an “unruly passenger.” If you’ve been paying to airline travel the past couple years you know that’s an escalation that can get pretty severe.

Apparently Savannah and the airline worker continued their spat, which caused the pilot to come try and break up the disagreement! But what happened next you won’t believe:

“The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who was flying our plane and is responsible for our safety — and said stay out of it.”

Sorry, WHAT?! This flight attendant sounds like they’d had about enough that day! Dang!

The Growing Up Chrisley star said she snapped back at the attendant, which caused her to get “thrown off” the flight:

“Now, I’m not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down I told him that there was no need for him to be an a**hole today, and then he threw me off the flight. I had a 10-year-old that I had to absolutely get home to tonight and well, the Southwest attendant said, ‘I don’t care.'”

Yeah, it’s our experience that once you break out the curse words, you lose the fight every time. Not saying it’s fair, just how it is. But Savannah clearly wasn’t worried about crossing a line anymore!

After the worker told her he didn’t “care” if she got home to her niece, Chloe Chrisley, that night, her inner momma bear came out:

“I told him that I hope he finds a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn’t have said it, but the devil came over me and Jesus did not come out.”

We hope she meant not being mean and not finding “a better purpose” than being a flight attendant. If it’s the latter she’s about to upset all flight attendants everywhere — not something someone who needs to get around should do!

Savannah wasn’t done, though — at least not until she thanked the “good-looking” guy that took up for her! She said of the “kinda hot” Southwest pilot:

“Southwest you’re awful, but to the pilot who stood up for me and was a real good looking guy — my hat goes off to you. You’re great. Maybe switch airlines.”

Ha! Once the Chrisley Knows Best alum came down from her annoyance and got on a connecting flight to Baltimore, things took a turn for the better. She was surprised to find she had an entire row of seats to herself, so it looks like this story didn’t end so badly, after all.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was Savannah justified in her reactions or was she being unruly like the airline attendant said? How would YOU have handled the situation? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/Instagram]