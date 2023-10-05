Why Lindsie Chrisley Chose NOT To Reach Out To Sister Savannah After Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Tragic Death

Lindsie Chrisley is trying to navigate a delicate situation.

Her half-sister Savannah Chrisley is in mourning after the death of ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. The former pro hockey player died in a motorcycle crash late last month at just 29 years old. And while Savannah is now grieving his sudden and tragic death, Lindsie has chosen to give her sister some space. Which is to say, she has NOT spoken to her about it.

The 34-year-old is estranged from Savannah and her other famous siblings, who shot to fame on Chrisley Knows Best and its spin-offs. And because of that falling out, which ramped up in recent months, Lindsie has opted NOT to reach out to the Sassy by Savannah mogul about Kerdiles’ death. Explaining why on Wednesday’s new episode of her podcast Southern Tea, Lindsie said:

“In short, I have not reached out to Savannah. I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation worse than what it already was.”

This all started last month before Kerdiles’ death. Savannah went on Bachelor Nation vet Nick Viall‘s popular podcast in mid-September and made comments about wanting no involvement with Lindsie’s life. Lindsie, who is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and his first wife Teresa Terry — and thus a half-sibling to Savannah — got the message loud and clear. She agreed to steer clear of Savannah and Chase Chrisley‘s world, and said as much publicly during her other podcast Coffee Convos days later.

Thus, after Kerdiles’ death — which came a few days after that feud ramped up — Lindsie decided not to send her condolences. She explained her reasoning on Southern Tea this week:

“If you guys listened to Viall Files and things that were said over there, and then my response to that on Coffee Convos, I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall’s podcast about us not having an involvement in each other’s personal lives. And I just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out.”

Thankfully, she did say other (unnamed) family members have “been in communication with [Savannah] and checked that way,” so that’s good. Ultimately, Lindsie concluded:

“My heart goes out to her as it would to anybody that was in that situation.”

Well, that’s a nice sentiment.

Obviously, there is a long history between Lindsie, Savannah, and Chase. In recent years, that came to a head after a jaw-dropping scandal in 2019 in which Lindsie alleged Todd threatened to release a sex tape involving her unless she took his side in a legal beef. And more recently, with Todd and wife Julie Chrisley in prison, the whole fam has been on eggshells.

But not reaching out… we don’t know what’s right here, tbh. What would YOU do in this situation? Extend an olive branch with condolences? Maybe even just sending a card?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

