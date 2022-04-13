Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Rumor She & Benicio Del Toro Had Sex In An Elevator After Oscars!

Scarlett Johansson is clarifying an infamous rumor about her sex life!

Nearly two decades ago, it was whispered that the Ghost World actress and Benicio Del Toro bumped uglies at the Chateau Marmont after the 2004 Academy Awards — in the elevator, no less.

While ScarJo and BenDelTo both addressed the speculation shortly after, the Avengers star decided to stir up the old rumor once again during a recent interview on TheSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast, admitting she found the tale to be rather “absurd”!

She explained:

“There was a rumor that went around for a very long time that said that I had sex in an elevator. That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous.”

Colin Jost’s wife didn’t call out Benicio by name, but it was pretty obvious what story she was referring to. She added:

“I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me.’ I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me.”

She’s not wrong: sex in an elevator might make for a fun Aerosmith lyric, but the idea of doing the actual deed seems a bit overwhelming!

For those who don’t know, Scarlett accidentally added fuel to the rumor right after tongues started wagging. During an interview with Allure around the time the gossip began to spread, she said of the actor:

“He’s a fabulous guy. Apparently there was somebody with us in an elevator, and we were making out or having sex or something, which I think is very unsanitary.”

The mother-of-two had to later clarify she was being sarcastic, saying that the quote was “taken out of context” after some people took it at face value. She reportedly told OK!:

“I never had sex with Benicio Del Toro in an elevator.”

Benicio, for his part, vaguely addressed the rumors during a 2005 interview with Esquire, sharing:

“Did I ever have sex in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don’t know. Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time, either… The Chateau Marmont only has eight floors. I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off at the seventh.”

So, no, ScarJo does not love the idea of getting freaky in elevators — but she isn’t totally against having sex in unconventional places!

The Lost in Translation actress once reportedly told Playboy she fantasizes about getting it on in a car, admitting:

“I do think having sex in a car is sexy. If I were in a really raunchy frame of mind and thinking of doing something crazy and kinky and sexy, the back seat would be it.”

Seems like a much better scenario, logistically speaking!

