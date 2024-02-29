Kelly Osbourne Changing Son's Name After HUGE Fight With Baby Daddy!

Kelly Osbourne is passing on her last name — whether her husband likes it or not!

During an episode of The Osbournes Podcast last week, the 39-year-old opened up to her parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne about a major point of contention with her husband, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson:

“This is personal and I didn’t expect to ever talk about this, but I’m going to. It’s the biggest fight me and my baby’s father have ever, ever, ever had, and probably ever, ever will.”

She explained that when they welcomed their son Sidney, her man was adamant he JUST take the paternal last name — Wilson, not Wilson-Osbourne or Osbourne-Wilson. Kelly says she felt “forced into” agreeing to it:

“[It was] over naming our son. I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. And we had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something that I didn’t want to do and I can never ever forgive him for that, but we can move on.”

That’s pretty messed up… But it sounds like they’ve finally come to a breakthrough:

“Right now, my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name. But after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light, and we are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names.”

Good for her for not staying quiet about the issue! Like any proud mom would, Sharon started applauding, before Kelly added:

“We both made our child, so he should have both of our last names. Not one is more important than the other. But you have to remember, Sid comes from a really traditional English family.”

She noted the pair don’t typically fight — just over the name situation. Ozzy chimed in:

“It’s crazy that the person who grew that child inside of them didn’t have the same name.”

So true!

Watch the full podcast episode (below):

What do YOU stand on this debate, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kelly Osbourne/Instagram, The Osbournes Podcast/YouTube, & Avalon/WENN]