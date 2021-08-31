Middle School Security Monitor Arrested After Punching Student In Florida

This is a pretty upsetting start to the school year.

Antwan Ruffin, a security monitor at Horace Mann Middle School in El Portal, Florida, was arrested last week after cell phone footage showed him physically assaulting a student. He now faces misdemeanor and felony charges for battery and child abuse with no great bodily harm, per NBC Miami.

In the video (which can be seen HERE), Ruffin — who is reportedly 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds — can be seen intimidating a seventh grader, towering over him and jabbing the child’s chest with his finger, saying:

“Try me. Let me tell you something. This hallway, I run. When that bell ring, you in my hallway.”

After the student apparently replied about bringing older relatives to the school, Ruffin yelled:

“Do what you’re going to do. Bring your daddy, bring them all. Bring them all. I ain’t scared of none of them. Bring them all. You want a phone to call them?”

The child then waved his hand over his nose (likely to signal that Ruffin, who was violating his personal space, had bad breath). Ruffin responded by punching the child in the chest. The student tried to walk away from the situation (telling whoever was behind the camera, “Let’s go”) but Ruffin grabbed him by the backpack, saying he would take them to the “office.”

According to NBC Miami, police said Ruffin “willfully and intentionally punched (the victim) on the right upper chest area” after the student had refused to go to class after the bell rang. The child did not sustain any injuries from the assault.

The school district released a statement on the unfortunate incident, saying:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled and saddened by the actions of this individual, as they are not representative of our caring and supportive workforce. We expect our employees to lead by example and adhere to the core values of our school system. As a result of this arrest, the District will be taking all necessary disciplinary actions against this individual, up to and including dismissal.”

The 40-year-old posted bond on and was released from jail on Thursday night.

Obviously, anyone with that little patience and who would react in violence to a child should not be working with kids, ever. We’re glad to hear Ruffin has been removed from the school and hope justice will be served appropriately.

