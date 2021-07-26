Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Get Cozy On Boat Outing Alongside 9-Year-Old Disick Daughter Penelope!

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin take… the ocean?

It’s not a new reality TV show (not yet, at least), but more like the super-fun weekend activities of choice for the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and his 20-year-old girlfriend. And even better, the duo had a sidekick with them for the trip, too: Scott’s 9-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, who was spotted alongside the famous couple during their Saturday boat outing!

Decked out in matching gray sweatshirts and covered comfortably in a Hermès blanket, as you can see (below), Scott and Amelia looked not only cozy AF but also like they belonged in a fragrance ad:

Talk about a great day enjoying some time with two of his favorite ladies — Lord Disick is really livin’ it up! And the trip was eventful on its own; E! News reported the group passed a pod of whales while flowing out in the open ocean! What an experience that must have been, especially for young P!

Of course, there were far more pics shared by both parties on their Instagram Stories, including each adult proudly displaying their quality time spent with Penelope during the trip.

You can see some of the highlights (below)!!!

BTW, that was far from the last we saw of little “Pinop” this weekend. On Sunday, the Flip It Like Disick star went into doting dad mode again and showed off the little tyke enjoying some lunch while wading in the fam’s pool (below):

Summer time and the livin’ is EASY!!!

Speaking of easy living, can we talk about Amelia’s adjustment to go from young, hot model to doting Penelope pal?! We’ve been reporting on how Amelia continues to bond with the Disick kids — something that clearly got caught up as part of the demise of Scott’s last relationship.

Who knew a 20-year-old daughter of celebrities had such emotional intelligence to bond with a 9-year-old?! Regardless, shout-out to Amelia for making the most of her time with Scott’s family. No doubt that makes the reality TV star’s co-parenting vibes with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, that much easier, ya know?!

What do U make of Scott and Amelia playing mom and dad together this weekend, Perezcious readers?? How nice it must have felt to get out of the heat and feel the ocean breeze… consider us jealous AF on that one! Ha!

