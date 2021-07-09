Amelia Hamlin Celebrates Penelope Disick's 9th Birthday With Sweet Spa-Day Message!

Amelia Hamlin very clearly feels more and more comfortable with Scott Disick‘s kids as time passes… and that’s a great thing for everybody involved!

The 20-year-old model proved on Thursday that she fits right in with the KarJenner habit of going big and making it public on family members’ birthdays by showing some love to Penelope Disick on her big day!

Lord Disick’s better half shared a meaningful message with the now-9-year-old girl! Amelia kept it short and sweet but nevertheless revealed a little bit of info about something they like to do together, writing in an Instagram comment that included heart emojis to boot (below):

“little peesh happy birthday to the best facialist in town”

Awww!

So it’s clear that Penelope and Amelia love a good spa day together, then! Don’t we all?! Still, there’s definitely something sweet about knowing they are spending quality time together like that. It’s doubly good for Scott, too, you would think — since his last girlfriend apparently wasn’t nearly as keen on spending quality time with the kiddos.

Amelia’s message followed up one from her 38-year-old boyfriend, in which the Flip It Like Disick star wrote how Penelope had “changed my life forever,” and noted that he “will protect you till the day I die.”

Ch-ch-check out this father’s love for his daughter (below):

Love it!

Of course, Scott was far from the only one to wish Penelope a happy birthday.

Momma Kourtney Kardashian called the little girl “my favorite girl in the entire world” and showered her with love on IG while also revealing new pics that showed an impressive gift: a professional drum set, courtesy of boyfriend Travis Barker!

Whoa!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We hope Kourt’s got sound-proof walls for that room… Ha!!!

But the big news here — for adults, at least (sorry, Penelope) — is not the drum set, but the continued connection between Scott and his model girlfriend, notable age differences be damned.

If you’ve been reading anything we’ve been writing the last few weeks, you know how much we’ve been covering Amelia’s famous parents’ reaction to the surprising relationship. But their (understandable) skepticism has thus far proved no match for the reality TV star’s clear commitment to his young, sexy partner.

What do U make of Amelia’s quick ascension in the KarJenner family ranks, Perezcious readers?? We know Kourtney is largely OK with it, and it seems like Amelia herself is really enjoying it, too. Dare we say all is right in KUWTK-land right now?? At least for for these three, that is! (Sorry, Khloé…)

Sound OFF with your take on the famous fam’s deep dynamic down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Scott Disick/Instagram]