Scott Disick Admits His Body Took A ‘Beating’ From ‘Drinking & Partying’ As He’s Diagnosed With Low Testosterone

Scott Disick is finally getting some real answers to long-standing, serious health concerns.

On Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 37-year-old father of three opened up about a persistent “feeling of exhaustion” that had suddenly overcome him. Initially thinking it was COVID-19, which was just beginning to spread across the United States at the time, the reality star realized he needed to get to the bottom of what was going on with his body.

Related: Throwback To When Scott Spilled The Beans On Tristan And Khloé! LOLz!

Disick, who was also dating Sofia Richie at the time last night’s reality TV episode was filmed, opened up quite a bit to the cameras in an emotional confessional interview about his health concerns:

“Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. I wake up and I’m just shot. I don’t have the drive to get up and run around with my girlfriend and my kids. I just don’t have the energy. I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me.”

Clearly concerned about his lack of energy to keep up with his beloved kids, and unable to shake off the issue, Lord Disick eventually took Kim Kardashian West‘s advice and had his blood drawn.

Of course, as Scott himself was well aware, he hasn’t exactly been good to his body with years of hard partying and excessive drinking.

As he noted in another confessional moment during last night’s show, the alcohol consumption along with many stressors in his life has left the reality TV star a shell of what he wants to be:

“I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels, because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I’m not going to lie. I’m definitely scared, but if there’s anything wrong with me, whatever is the best way to get my body functioning better is what I’m going to do. There’s definitely been stress in my life. Missing my parents, it’s really hard. My life hasn’t always been easy — I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings. I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run.”

The father of three has long struggled with alcohol abuse and has checked himself into treatment facilities several times in the last five years. So, he’s clearly aware enough about what he’s been putting himself through. Hopefully now, he can build better habits and get on the mend!

When the blood test results finally came through during last night’s episode, Scott learned his testosterone levels were “clinically low,” which pretty much explained the lack of energy.

Related: Is Sofia Richie ‘Better Off’ With Scott Out Of Her Life?! Survey Says…

Far less scary of a diagnosis than it could have been, the result was a welcome piece of news for Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy. He reflected on it by saying:

“I’m very thankful that there was nothing serious. It could be from a number of reasons, so my doctor suggested I meet with a nutritionist, who did a more detailed blood test to find out why my testosterone is so low and to see exactly what’s working and what’s not working on my body.”

Here we go! Here’s to getting on the road to recovery and self-improvement!

Near the end of the episode, the Flip It Like Disick star decided to reveal his medical situation to his extended family. In doing so, he sat down with Kris Jenner:

“All of the beatings that my body took over the years of drinking and partying and running around, my body can’t be perfect. So obviously I don’t drink anymore, but my body still has things in it, even from taking sleeping medications, doctor-prescribed medications. And then when I got my blood results in, my testosterone was so dramatically low, they were like, concerned how I even have the energy to get out of bed every day.”

Ever the concerned and loving momager, Kris didn’t miss a beat in showing Scott some love. She reassured him and openly supported his new path, saying:

“I’m thrilled for healthier choices, and that you’re being proactive about it. We want you to be happy and healthy, that’s all. All of us.”

Love it! Exactly the kind of love and support he needs right now, too!

Related: OK, Can We Just Be Real About How Freakin’ Cool Reign Disick Is Becoming?!

Scott’s public life has been quite the roller coaster over the last few years, but we’re always rooting for him to make progress emotionally, physically, and spiritually. So, moments like what went down last night on KUWTK are always good to see and share!

Keep going, Scott!!!

[Image via Brian To/WENN]