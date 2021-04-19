Scott Disick Shares 42nd Birthday Tribute To 'Best Mom' Kourtney Kardashian Hours After Travis Barker's Naughty Post!

The co-parenting carousel continues!

Scott Disick took time out of his busy day on Sunday to commemorate ex-GF and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian‘s 42nd birthday! Just hours after Kourt’s new boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, posted a PDA-filled (somewhat NSFW) birthday wish to Instagram, Lord Disick came through with his own show of love, surely not to be out-done!

Related: Travis Sends Kourtney LAVISH Flower Arrangements For Her Birthday! Wow!

The 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star took to his IG Stories for the special post showering love on the Poosh founder as she begins yet another year as a momma, TV star, and social media maven.

Not wanting to hold back, as you can see (below), Scott shared a full-family pic with Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and called Kourt “the best mom a child could ask for” in the caption:

Awww! Love it!!!

Feels like we’ve reported SO MUCH on these two and their stellar co-parenting skills lately, but seriously, this is how you do it! Snaps and claps for Scott and Kourt, making it work with three quickly-growing children — and all the while both of them are in relationships with new people!

Related: Scott And Kourt Seriously Talked MARRIAGE This Season On ‘KUWTK’?!

Of course, Scott’s birthday wishes popped up on the heels of the famous drummer’s very public pronouncement of love for the Poosh founder. As you can see (below), the heavily-tattooed Travis really didn’t hold back in celebrating the reality TV star’s special day:

Basically, between Scott and Travis — and not to mention those three precious kids!!! — there’s no question Kourt is living on cloud nine right now.

It makes sense, though. After all, as we reported earlier this month, an insider noted this is “the happiest Kourtney has been in a while” as she settles in with Travis, wraps up her final season of KUWTK on cable, finds consistency and support with Scott, and continues raising her three adorable offspring. With her relationship getting more and more serious by the week, too, it feels like the sky is the limit from here. Nice to see somebody winning so much here early in 2021!

Everything’s comin’ up Kourtney!

What do U make of the reality star’s amazing recent run of relationship good fortune, Perezcious readers?! Knowing some of what she’s been through in the past, perhaps she’s earned all the good cheer this time around, ya know?? It’s like the old saying goes: sometimes you’ve gotta kiss a lot of frogs… LOLz! Just saying!

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN]