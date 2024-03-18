Kristin Cavallari’s Hot & Young New Boyfriend Mark Estes Is Already Bonding With Her Son!

Kristin Cavallari is already welcoming her new man into the fam.

Ever since The Hills star went public with her relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes last month, we can’t help but notice she’s just had a certain glow to her. And maybe part of that is because her kids love the guy!

Related: North West Had Her First On-Camera Interview At Rolling Loud!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a precious pic of Mark, who’s 13 years her junior, along with one of her sons. The 24-year-old sported a white button down shirt and camouflage pants, while her son wore a brown hoodie and checkered pants. And it looked like the two were pretty lost in conversation!! See (below):

Cute!

This isn’t the first time her kids have met Mark, either! As she noted on a recent episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, they’re “really excited” for her. It’s not exactly clear which son this is, as Kristin shares Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-hubby Jay Cutler. But clearly they’re welcoming Mark into the family! We wonder how Jay feels about there being a new male role model in the picture…

Since hard launching Mark last month, fans have criticized the mom of three for dating someone so much younger. But she clearly doesn’t care, and she is living her best life!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]