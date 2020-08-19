Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are ‘Still In Contact’ But ‘Tense’ Over Kourtney Kardashian Quality Time!

These days, it seems like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s on-again-off-again relationship changes every day — because that’s apparently exactly what’s going on!

According to an E! News source, the pair’s relationship status absolutely “changes daily,” but at the moment they are currently in “off” mode still. But that apparently is mostly due to Scott’s vacation-palooza with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their kiddos.

The insider explained:

“Things haven’t been great between them. Scott’s been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her.”

We’re sure they are!

As we reported, Scott and Kourntey are currently vacationing in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with a few of their celeb friends, and fans have been noticing some serious flirty energy between them on social media.

The source confirmed that the Talentless founder has been spending a “majority” of his time with Kourt and the kids, because family is his “main priority” at the moment. But Sofia is apparently fine with being less of a priority in Scott’s life, as the insider said the 21-year-old has become “more independent of Scott,” noting:

“They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before… [they] aren’t taking their relationship as seriously this time around.”

Well, how seriously can you take a man who’s still clearly flirting with his baby momma for all of social media to see?

While the relationship status of Sofia and Scott seems to be as fickle as Khloé Kardashian’s visage, neither of them seem to be bothered by the uncertainty. Lionel Richie’s daughter recently said of any and all criticism:

“I just don’t care what people think.”

About a month ago, the outlet reported the young model was “hesitant about getting back together” with the real estate developer following his return from rehab, but “they are playing it day by day,” adding:

“Scott has been more persistent this time around and missed having Sofia in his life.”

Of course, that was just one day… so we’ll see where they land tomorrow.

What do U think will come of this unending love triangle, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)!

