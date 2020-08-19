Blac Chyna Has A Surprising Reaction To Rob Kardashian’s KUWTK Return!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian haven’t exactly had the most positive things to say about each other in the past, but it seems like their relationship has turned a corner!

Despite their differences, Dream Kardashian‘s momma seems somewhat excited for her ex to make a return to his family’s long-running reality show, even if that doesn’t mean she’ll be tuning in anytime soon! Toofab cameras caught up with the 32-year-old while she was making a stop at Hustler Hollywood last week with pal Toochi Kash, and when asked what her thoughts were on Rob’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians comeback, her response (below) was surprisingly positive!

Related: Blac Chyna Says Kanye’s Tweets Aren’t ‘Crazy,’ Specifically The Kris Jenner Ones!

Chyna confessed:

“I think it’s a positive thing… yeah it’s dope.”

However, she likely won’t be tuning in to watch the E! show anytime soon:

“Probably not.”

Ch-ch-check out more from Chyna (below):

As you’ll likely recall, Khloé Kardashian was the first to tease her little bro’s re-introduction to the show during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up last month:

“My brother’s coming back around. Like, he’s feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season.”

We love to hear that!!

The 33-year-old has kept a relatively low profile over the past few years, but he has been starting to be more public as of late! Based on everything we’ve heard, plus the photos we have seen, the Arthur George founder is focused right now on being the best dad possible to his little girl, along with his own personal wellness journey.

Related: Rob Is ‘Committed’ To Getting Healthy And ‘Doing Excellent’ With New Goals!

True Thompson‘s momma added (below):

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up. I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so OK with that. But, like, for [Kourtney Kardashian], if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that.”

Kris Jenner‘s only son made regular appearances on the show before exiting after season 13, along with Caitlyn Jenner. Chyna was a recurring guest throughout season 12, with the pair even starring in their own short-lived spinoff series Rob & Chyna, which was put on hold in 2017 and is still the subject of a legal dispute.

Are U amped about Rob’s return to reality TV, y’all?! Let us know how you’re feeling (below) in the comments.

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]