Back Together? Scott Disick Spotted On Beach Date In St. Barts With Ex Chloe Bartoli! Yes, THAT Ex!!

Scott Disick appears to be rekindling a romance with an old flame!

According to pictures from Page Six, the 40-year-old reality star was spotted at the beach in St. Barts with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli on Wednesday — and they appeared to be getting very cozy! Scott and the 33-year-old celebrity stylist were photographed in good spirits as they swam in the ocean together. At one point, they got out of the water and took a stroll along the sand with drinks in hand. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Scott Disick enjoys beach date with infamous ex Chloe Bartoli in St. Barts https://t.co/h2stgHh5tF pic.twitter.com/AX13NQ7Wly — Page Six (@PageSix) December 28, 2023

The outlet reported Scott and Chloe eventually got into the same white convertible and drove off. Could they be back together? It is unknown at this time. But it seems like a strong possibility after their romantic beach date!

Those who have been keeping up know that Scott and Chloe have a long and messy history together. They first dated in 2006 before things between him and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian got serious. Months after the pair welcomed their third child, Reign, Chloe came into the picture again in July 2015. The Eterne founder and Scott were caught in Monte Carlo getting very touchy-feeling and cuddling together on a lounge chair. Yep, he allegedly cheated on her again — with Chloe!

And that was the final straw for Kourtney. Shortly afterward, the pair called it quits for good. The Poosh founder said in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians about the pictures:

“I’m literally on the verge of a mental breakdown. I can’t believe that this is where my life is at right now. I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together. It just makes me sad for the kids. He’s not being a good partner to me. I could never rely on him, depend on him for one single thing, and I don’t want to show my kids that that’s OK. I love Scott, but I’ve been dealing with this for so long. It’s definitely not good for me. At this point, I’m really just trying to focus on me and the kids and make them the priority.”

Oof.

Since ending things with Kourt, Scott notably moved on with Sofia Richie, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Kimberly Stewart. And now Chloe appears to be on his radar again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Chloe Bartoli/Instagram, Judy Eddy/WENN ]