Scott Disick ‘Trying To Get Under Kourtney’s Skin’ With New Dating Rumors After Travis Barker Engagement

Scott Disick is dealing with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in his own way — by being petty AF, apparently!

ICYMI, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hit up an event at a nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday, where he was photographed with 20-something-year-old Elizabeth Grace Lindley. As we all know, it’s not the first time that Disick hung out with someone more than a decade his junior, as he most recently broke up with Amelia Hamlin and previously dated Sofia Richie.

We’ve been curious if this is the start of something serious(ish) between the Talentless founder and the model, but a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that Disick isn’t looking to get into another committed relationship with anyone at this time. Instead, it sounds like he is just using Lindley in order to get some sort of reaction out of Kourt. He may be waiting a long time for that! The source explained:

“Scott has been trying to do his own thing and process Kourtney and Travis’ engagement. He’s getting back to going out and hitting the party scene again. He’s not dating anyone seriously yet at this point, and he is also trying to get under Kourtney’s skin by being spotted out and about.”

Seriously? He really thinks he’s still 22 years old, doesn’t he?

If this is Scott’s way of showing the world he is trying to move on, he is clearly failing at it — miserably. Kourtney is obviously very happy right now, so we just cannot see her getting super upset about him going out with other women unless it (or the partying) starts affecting their three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Although the television personality has yet to publicly speak on Kravis’ engagement news, recent reports claim that he has not taken it well and was “going crazy” over their relationship update:

“He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

His jealousy has even reached the point where he reportedly plans on staying away from the Kardashian-Jenner clan for the time being. However, if Kris Jenner gets her way, it seems like she doesn’t plan on letting that happen and will continue inviting him over for major family celebrations despite his hesitations. The insider for ET explained:

“Scott is still very close with Kris, along with other members of the family, and him and Kris talk to each other all the time. He will still be included and welcomed in various Kardashian celebrations, including holidays, as he is still their family, but right now, he doesn’t know if he will choose to be around.”

Wow. He’ll eventually need to get over this somehow before it starts further impacting his relationship with the rest of the family.

What are your thoughts about Scott reportedly trying to get a rise out of Kourtney with this new sighting, Perezcious readers? Do you think he’s being petty? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram, Elizabeth Grace Lindley/Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]