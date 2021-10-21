Scott Disick Really Thought Kourtney & Travis Would Break Up -- And Needs ‘Time To Process’ Engagement News

It is no secret at this point that Scott Disick is NOT handling the news of Travis Barker popping the question to Kourtney Kardashian well.

Since the engagement announcement, sources have reported that the 38-year-old KUWTK alum has been having a super hard time with Kravis’ relationship update, with one previously telling Page Six he was “going off the deep end”. But now we have some insight as to why Scott wasn’t ready for the inevitable news.

According to a People source, the Talentless founder felt he had nothing to worry about all this time because he thought Kourt and Travis’ romance was just a “casual” affair:

“Scott hasn’t really wanted to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t feel like he’d have to. At first, it seemed like it was just a casual relationship to him, nothing serious. So he pretty much put that on mute. Hasn’t been giving it too much brainpower, thinking that eventually, they’d break up.”

Clearly, he hasn’t paid attention to their social media interactions. Well, we mean, we obviously know he has been looking — but maybe not so much listening. The insider continued:

“But that didn’t happen and now he’s being forced to deal with it, which is uncomfortable. He knows he has to lean into the discomfort and get past it. He understands that it’s not Kourtney’s job or Travis’s job to make him okay with this. It’s his job, and if he’s going to co-parent with Kourtney, which he has been, he has to process this and make his peace with it.”

So how does he plan on doing that? The source shared the plan was “distancing himself from the family” for the time being. That’s certainly in keeping with what we’ve heard, that he’s been avoiding family gatherings where Travis was present. The insider explained or Scott’s thought process:

“It’s not about them, it’s not about Kourtney. It’s about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them. He’ll come around soon.”

As they say, time heals all wounds! But here’s hoping Scott gets on board soon before his drama with Kourtney and Travis affects their kiddos. And maybe in time to attend their wedding?

Do YOU think Scott will ever be able to accept Kourt moving on???

