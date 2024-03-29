Man Dressed In SCREAM Costume Murders Neighbor With Chainsaw

Well, this is horrible in every way.

A man has been arrested in Lehighton, Pennsylvania after allegedly killing his neighbor in the most brutal fashion, slashing at him with a knife and a chainsaw. And disturbingly he did it wearing a Ghostface mask from Scream.

Trooper Anthony Petroski confirmed the shocking details to local Philadelphia outlet WFMZ:

“Edward Whitehead Jr was struck multiple times with a knife and a battery-operated chainsaw… The suspect was wearing an all-black outfit, consisting of a mask of the Scream character from a movie from a few years ago.”

Police were called to Whitehead’s home for an assault in progress. The 59-year-old was rushed to the hospital to treat his cuts — a large gash on his head and defensive wounds on his arms. However, it was too late. He died from his injuries.

The suspect is Whitehead’s neighbor, 30-year-old Zak Moyer. Trooper Petroski noted this “was not just a random attack” — Moyer and the victim “did know each other.”

Surveillance footage from outside the home showed the apparent killer, in costume, leaving and entering the home next door. Authorities surrounded Moyer’s house. Cops say he held up a sign in the window reading:

“Ed murdered women and kids. Eddie Junior murdered women and kids last summer.”

Huh. Per reports, Moyer did go quietly — then tried to explain himself to investigators. He admitted to cutting Whitehead but said he’d only gone over there “for the purpose of scaring him.” But Moyer’s sister told police he’d told her a week prior he “wanted to kill Ed the neighbor.” Zak told police he went home after the incident and watched a movie while waiting for the police to come. The knife and chainsaw were found in a drawer in Moyer’s home.

Moyer is being held without bail in the Carbon County Correctional Facility. He will face his first hearing on April 3.

Shockingly, whatever was going on between Moyer and Whitehead was not isolated to the two men. Police were called back to the homes the day after the arrest. Moyer’s father was accused of harassing Whitehead’s family. WTF?! What happened between these two? Why did this young man think his neighbor was a killer??

Whatever this was, it appears it was NOT someone inspired by the movies to commit acts of violence. It was some kind of personal dispute. See more (below):

[Image via WFMZ/Paramount/YouTube.]