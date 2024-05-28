Sean Kingston Still Awaiting Extradition To Florida After Arrest, His Mom Bailed Out, & We Finally Learn Extent Of Those Fraud Charges!

Sean Kingston‘s mother has bailed out of a jail in Florida after spending four days behind bars following her arrest on fraud and theft charges. But the singer is still in jail in California and awaiting extradition to the Sunshine State with NO bail!

As we reported late last week, Janice Turner (pictured above in her mugshot) was arrested on Thursday after law enforcement agents raided the singer’s rented mansion in Broward County, Florida. She was taken into custody during the raid on an active warrant for fraud and theft. Then, hours later, Sean was arrested in San Bernardino County, California where he’d JUST performed a show a few hours before!

As of Tuesday morning, Sean is still in jail in San Bernardino County and awaiting a law enforcement escort back across the country. But his mom has been sprung! Per TMZ, not long after a bail hearing on Friday, the 61-year-old woman was able to successfully post a $160,000 bond to secure her release. After getting the dough together and allowing county officials to file their paperwork, she was released on Sunday evening at 5:54 p.m., per that news outlet.

But like we said, Sean hasn’t been so lucky… yet. Per TMZ, he’s got an extradition hearing set for today (Tuesday), after which he’ll almost certainly be sent back to Florida with a law enforcement escort. There, he’ll be booked into jail, and then presumably may face a similar bail situation as his momma, though that last part remains to be seen. All we know is that as of this moment he’s still in custody and awaiting extradition across the country.

That’s only part of the story, though! We are also now learning quite a bit about the accusations Sean and Janice are both facing. Cops in Broward County claim that over a six-month period, the mother-son duo stole nearly half a million bucks in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America‘s coffers, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank‘s coffers, six figures’ worth of dough from a car dealership, all sorts of super-pricy LED screen equipment, and $86,000 for a customized bed! Jeez!!

Sean is facing ten different charges on the matter, while Janice has eight. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office contends they were running an organized scheme with the intent to defraud several companies of high-end goods. Among those is a car dealership in Florida that claims the mother and son defrauded them out of a Cadillac Escalade that cost $159,701.49. A jeweler in Broward County claims they were defrauded of just over $480,000 in jewelry. And that customized bed came from a furniture store who claims Sean and his momma squeezed them out of the piece of furniture worth $86,568.33. That’s an expensive bed!!

As for the bank fraud allegations, the pair is accused of writing bad checks at both financial institutions mentioned. And all this comes in addition to a complaint brought by a company called Ver Ver Entertainment, which alleged that Sean and Janice defrauded them out of an in-home LCD system worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well. Their complaint and others against the Beautiful Girls singer allege that he convinced companies that he could produce promos with stars including Justin Bieber in exchange for high-end stuff. Those promos didn’t materialize, and bam! Trouble.

BTW, Sean is facing two more charges than Janice because at least one of them filed against him is for a probation violation. He had already been on probation for trafficking stolen property when all this came up, so, that’s another thing he must answer for in court. Talk about a rough Memorial Day weekend for Sean and his momma alike. Yeesh!

[Image via Broward County Sheriff’s Office/Judy Eddy/WENN]