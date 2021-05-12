Seeking Sister Wife's Dimitri Snowden Files For Divorce From Wife After She Accuses Him Of Abuse

Dimitri Snowden (above) has one more sister wife to seek, as the Seeking Sister Wife star is reportedly divorcing his third wife — weeks after she accused him of domestic abuse.

The TLC star filed for divorce from Christeline Peterson Tuesday in Los Angeles (seems like they were married, after all). The legal move comes weeks after she tried to get a restraining order against Dimitri, claiming he was physically abusive during their relationship.

As we reported, Peterson (above, inset) claimed she was awoken by her husband “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed” during an incident in January. She also claimed he was regularly abusive during sex, and would choke her even though she told him not to. Peterson alleged she’s suffered bruises, scratches, and redness around her neck from the alleged choking. She alleged last month that Dimitri “choked me during sex, even though I told him not to,” adding:

“The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it.”

Christeline said she felt like she had no choice but to go along with everything at the time, sharing:

“I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking.”

The soon-to-be-ex noted she often felt on the verge of passing out after these incidents. A judge granted her a temporary restraining order at the time, but the order was dissolved after a judge determined she didn’t meet the burden of proof for the case. The two do not have any children together.

Christeline isn’t the only woman who has accused Dimitri of abuse. Last month, Ariadne Joseph — a former sister wife hopeful — also claimed to be a victim of abuse at the hands of both Dimitri and his wife, Ashley Snowden. In a recent interview with YouTuber John Yates, Ariadne said she was “triggered” by Peterson’s account, and alleged she was “violated” by Snowden in bed on at least one occasion.

She shared:

“These people abused me and traumatized me and my children… I could not get free because he had the back of my neck.”

Ariadne said she shared the allegations with a legal rep from Discovery — which owns TLC — and was told they were going to investigate, but she never heard back. She also revealed that at least two other women contacted the Discovery legal team after her with similar claims about the Snowdens — yet TLC continued to feature the couple as they recruited new wives. She mused:

“It’s awful because they knew. They knew.”

Ariadne went on to say she thinks legal action should be taken against Discovery for giving the Snowdens a platform while being privy to such disturbing allegations, adding:

“I believe that [the alleged victims] should sue the S**T out of TLC! And they should not stop until they get what they need from these people because TLC knew and they put those women’s lives in danger — and their children…That’s low. It’s very sick. And, yeah, they deserve whatever they can get out of this situation because those women went through hell.”

Yikes. This is some serious stuff. Let’s hope these claims pressure Discovery into launching another investigation into the Snowdens — or at LEAST responding to these scary claims, as the networks have yet to comment on the matter.

Thoughts on this?

