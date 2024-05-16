Selena Gomez LOVES How 'Protective Of Her' BF Benny Blanco Is!

Things are going very well between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco!

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday the lovebirds are “doing great” as they approach their first anniversary. Amazing! What’s helped their relationship to be in such a good place right now? The insider shared that “they challenge each other in a healthy way and encourage one another to be better people.” What’s more, the source shared that “Benny thinks Selena is so amazing.” We mean, we could tell that much…

For her part, the actress “loves that Benny wants the best for people and is protective of her.” Plus, the music producer is “passionate and it shows!” We’ll say!!!

As the couple is getting more and more serious, they’re also figuring out their future together! No plans have been made yet. So don’t get too excited Selena fans! The ET insider added:

“They have talked about their future and while they don’t have set plans in place, they are excited at the idea of continuing to grow together and get closer. They make each other happy and their friends and family are thrilled for them.”

We’ve heard from Benny himself that he’s ready to take the next step with his girlfriend. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show this week, the Eastside artist shared he wants marriage and kids with Selena — though it seems not necessarily in that order. His “next goal on the box” is to have children, saying:

“I’ve got a lotta god kids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids.”

Wow! What a big step for these two! Babies and marriage might not be happening just yet, per ET’s source. However, things could head in that direction for Benny and Selena one day! So exciting! For now, it appears the couple are spending quality time together and growing their bond. While Selena hasn’t addressed Benny’s comments about where he sees their relationship going, she proved once again they are SO head over heels for each other shortly after.

Selena posted a black-and-white picture of her boyfriend kissing the side of her face on Instagram Stories Wednesday. Benny also wrapped his arms around Selena’s shoulders while she gave a huge smile to the camera. Check it out (below):

So adorable!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments!

[Image via Selena Gomez/YouTube, Ivan Nikolov/WENN]