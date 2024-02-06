Selena Gomez BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham Reveals How She Really Feels About Benny Blanco Romance!

Did Selena Gomez’s romance with Benny Blanco get the stamp of approval from her best friend? It sounds like it!

While at the premiere of her new film Lola in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nicola Peltz Beckham couldn’t help but gush about the couple when asked about their relationship! The actress told Entertainment Tonight:

“They are amazing. How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, ‘Yeah, we did good.’”

Aww! Hubby Brooklyn Beckham‘s culinary acumen has long been put on display on social media and a Facebook Watch show!

Benny showed off his own “amazing” cooking skills when Nicola celebrated turning 29 years old last month! Selena threw her bestie a surprise birthday party, complete with pajamas and, of course, a yummy meal! Check it out (below):

Wow! Benny appears to be gelling well with Selena’s friends! That’s crucial if these two are planning to be in it for the long haul! And Nicola didn’t only rave about the Only Murders in the Building star’s romance! She also spoke about her own close relationship with Selly — someone she calls a “chosen sister” now! The Transformers: Age of Extinction star expressed to the outlet:

“I’m so, so, so lucky to have her in my life. Her support and everything means so much to me. I love her. I would do anything for her. She’s the truest form of a human angel, she truly is.”

So everyone should expect to see a lot more double dates between Nicola, Brooklyn, Benny, and Selena moving forward from what it sounds like! Ones with delicious food, thanks to the guys! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Selena Gomez/Instagram]