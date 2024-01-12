Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Families Think Their 'Amazing' Romance Could Be Very 'Long-Lasting'!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are in it for the long haul!

It’s no secret the Only Murders in the Building star and music producer have been falling head over heels for each other. Ever since going public with their romance last month, they have been flaunting so much PDA! And we’ve only heard good things from their inner circle — including the latest on what their friends and family really think about the romance!

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, an insider revealed the Single Soon artist “feels very at home and at ease with Benny.” Because of this, her close circle is convinced he might be the one! The insider happily shared:

“Their friends, family and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”

Aw! Exciting!

The pair have already reportedly been dating privately for six months, and they are still just as smitten. The source continued:

“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”

The feelings are totally mutual, too! Selly G “appreciates the music producer’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values,” the confidant went on:

“He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”

So important! Maybe this really will be it for the two of them? We’re not hearing any negatives yet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

