Francia Raisa Gets Real About The ‘Ups And Downs’ Of Her Friendship With Selena Gomez!

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez are in a much better place following that much-talked-about rough patch in their friendship!

Rumors of a feud between the kidney-sharing pair began circulating a few years ago. It all began in November 2022 when the Only Murders in the Building star told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was her “only friend in the industry.” Speaking to USA Today last year, Francia explained they actually started gradually falling out over the past six years. However, they completely cut off communication with each other amid their public drama.

Related: Selena Gets Real About Her Changing Body As She Reflects On Throwback Bikini Pics!

It wasn’t until Selena wished her a happy birthday on Instagram in July that things started to look up when it came to their friendship. The singer then reached out and asked her to talk it out. They’ve been on good terms ever since!

Looking back on that difficult time, Francia recognizes pals will experience their “ups and downs,” especially since she and Selena have known each other for a long time. But no matter what happens in their lives, she knows she will always be there for Selena. The Grown-ish star told E! News at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women event on Wednesday:

“I think our support for one another just means everything. I mean, we’ve been friends – God, we met in 2008. And just like any sibling, we go through our ups and downs. And one of the best, the best friendships that I know, you go a year without talking, and then when you see each other again, it’s like you never went a day without talking. So, that’s where it’s at.”

Francia may not be close friends with other members of Selena’s inner circle, but that doesn’t matter to The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum at the end of the day. She explained:

“Yeah, I’m not close with her friends. I’m not close with my other two sisters’ friends. She calls me and we catch up and we do our thing. We know each other’s friends, but it’s not like that.”

Ultimately, she has no regrets about her estrangement from Selly! She feels the distance got them to a healthier place in their friendship:

“And to me, that’s evolvement because if it was closer than that, I would feel like it was fake and I don’t mess with that. I told her before the surgery, ‘Don’t treat me different,’ and she hasn’t. And I appreciate it.”

Sometimes friends need to take a break! There is nothing wrong with getting some space! But we’re glad these two were able to eventually work things out and have their friendship stronger than ever before! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Selena Gomez/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]