Girls Night! Selena Gomez Hangs Out With Bestie Taylor Swift In NYC After Revealing Benny Blanco Romance!

Selena Gomez enjoyed a girls night out with her best friend, Taylor Swift!

The night after revealing her six-month relationship, the 31-year-old actress and the 33-year-old pop star went out in New York City on Friday. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pals attended a Ramy Youse comedy show in Brooklyn. The fun didn’t end there! Selena and Taylor then hit up a nearby Italian restaurant called Lucali! They were joined by several of their pals, including Cara Delevigne and Zoë Kravitz. Anya Taylor-Joy later met up with the group at the restaurant.

And the ladies, of course, came dressed to impress in their winter outfits! Ch-ch-check out a picture from the evening (below):

Selena Gomez Grabs Dinner with Taylor Swift Amid Benny Blanco Backlash | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/RTpcHnHPfr — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2023

As we mentioned, the latest girls night comes after a chaotic few days for Selly. The Hands To Myself artist confirmed she’s dating music producer (and possible fiancé???) Benny Blanco… and promptly defended him from critics. For those who don’t know, she took to the comments section of PopFaction to respond to social media users claiming she was “dating down.” Oof. And the Only Murders in the Building star wasn’t afraid to go off on some of her fans and even throw shade at her previous boyfriends, saying:

“He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Damn. A source for ET later shared more details about the surprising couple, saying:

“Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official. Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

Selena undoubtedly had a lot to talk about with the group when it came to her life update! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

