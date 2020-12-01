Is Selena Gomez Dating NBA Hunk Jimmy Butler?

Sounds like things are heating up between Selena Gomez and her rumored new man!

According to multiple reports, the 28-year-old pop star has been spotted out to dinner with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, with eyewitnesses claiming the outing “seemed like a date.” Ooh la la!

Tongues started wagging last month when Twitter user @chrispiro11, who claims to be an “NBA insider,” wrote on the social site:

“Jimmy butler and selena gomez weird couple man Sources: Dude just trust me”

Shortly after, multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing the actress and NBA hunk out to dinner at the French bistro Lucien in the East Village.

One user told tea-spilling Instagram account deuxmoi that they overheard the restaurant’s wait staff scrambling after getting call that the Disney alum would be coming in with basketball players, while another eagle-eyed patron sent a direct message to the account claiming the pair were enjoying a seemingly romantic dinner.

The message read:

“Selena Gomez spotted w Jimmy Butler at Lucien. Seemed like a date… 100% sure they were there together obvi I cant speak to if it was ACTUALLY a date, but they were together.”

Sounds yummy!

This would be the first public relationship for Selena in quite some time. While she was briefly linked to Niall Horan in 2019, the starlet hasn’t been officially off the market since her relationship with The Weeknd, which ended in 2017. Of course, Selly’s most famous relationship is her storied on-off romance with Justin Bieber.

Selenita got candid about dating in the public eye in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1 earlier this year, telling the outlet that “everyone dates everyone” in the Hollywood “bubble.” She explained:

“Everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? But the problem with that is that you end up – whether you admit it or not – you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

The songbird went on to admit that any celeb relationship gets to a point where the participants “just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

We guess time will tell if Selly and Jimmy’s rumored romance is the real deal or not. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

