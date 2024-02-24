Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Snuck In Another Date Before He Left Sydney!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the most of the athlete’s short trip to Australia!

The pop sensation has been in Sydney over the past few days as she continues with The Eras Tour. While sources said the lovebirds would take some time apart during this time, they could not stay away from each other for too long! Travis flew to the Australian city on Thursday. They proceeded to hang out at the zoo. Then, Travis attended her first show at Accor Stadium on Friday.

However, the whirlwind visit came to an end when Travis left Sydney to return to Las Vegas on Saturday to be with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate to continue celebrating their Super Bowl win. Before leaving, though, it looks like the pair went on another date together!

As seen in a video first posted by @karmaisacat.1989, Taylor and Travis could be seen holding hands while walking together around a marina. They seemed in good spirits as they smiled and strolled along the boats. Check out the pics (below):

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sneak in one more date on a boat before he leaves Sydney https://t.co/MFUmuKixpv pic.twitter.com/UP5kZ0Tkbg — Page Six (@PageSix) February 24, 2024

It is unknown exactly when they went on this date night. But Travis and Taylor appeared to have gone out sometime after her first show since he seemingly wore the same blue shirt from the concert! If that is the case, damn! How does she have the energy to go out again after performing for three hours?! That is pretty impressive if you ask us! LOLz!

Reactions to their date night, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

