Selena Gomez Feels The ‘Safest’ In Relationship With Benny Blanco!

Selena Gomez is still over the moon about her relationship with Benny Blanco.

In an interview on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, the singer spoke with Zane Lowe about her new single, Love On — and, of course, her love life came up at one point!

Perezcious readers know Selena confirmed she had been secretly dating the 35-year-old music producer for six months back in December 2023. It may have been on the DL before, but since hard launching the relationship, she has not been shy about giving everyone a peek into their life together (and their PDA) on social media.

While talking with Lowe, Selly could not help but continue to gush about her boyfriend! Things seem to be going so well with him that she suggested this was the “safest” she’s ever felt with a significant other compared to her past relationships! The Only Murders in the Building actress said:

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone who respects you. And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

[Image via Benny Blanco/Selena Gomez/Instagram]