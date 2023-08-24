Selena Gomez's Upcoming New Single Is Throwing Shade At Her Exes!

Selena Gomez is calling out all her past boys in her new single!

In a Wednesday report, The US Sun gave a bit of insight into what the Good For You singer’s latest hit, Single Soon, out this Friday, is set to be about. And we just have to say: grab your headphones AND popcorn, because it’s a juicy one!

Related: Selena Throws Hilarious Support Behind Her Now-Viral Blanket Meme!

Apparently, the 31-year-old is taking aim at her past beaus, including The Weeknd, Zayn Malik, and yes, Justin Bieber… even after settling all THAT drama with his wife Hailey earlier this year. So, if this report truly does turn out to be the case like these sources are claiming, we can’t imagine that the Rhode Beauty founder will be jamming out to the new tune when it drops!

LOLz!

The outlet specifically reported that some of Selena’s juicy lyrics in the highly-anticipated tune are set to cover her thought process before breaking up with her former lovers. Specifically, it has her pondering whether she should execute said breakups over the phone, if she should leave a note, or if she should just disappear.

The outlet was able to get ahold of the following lyrics, they claim, which allegedly come directly from the song:

“Should I do it on the phone? Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? Maybe I’ll just disappear. I don’t want to see a tear. And the weekend’s almost here.”

The weekend’s almost here, or The Weeknd’s almost here??

She also reportedly sings:

“I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try. Might not give a reason why. We both had a lot of fun, time to find another one. Blame it all on feeling young.”

Related: Hailey Bieber ‘Led The Charge’ To Remove Justin From Scooter Braun’s Management!

Oooooh, this could get messy fast!

But we’re so here for it! It sounds like it’s shaping up to be the Only Murders in the Building actress’ very own version of Ariana Grande‘s Thank U, Next!

But hey, at least it sounds like she’s self-aware! Just two months ago in June, the Rare Beauty founder shared a TikTok in which she seemingly cat called soccer players, shouting:

“I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

With the new lyrics, that’s now the second time in just a couple months she’s touted being “high maintenance.” The girl knows what she brings to the table, for better or for worse! Ha!

Last Thursday, the former Disney star announced the new track on Instagram, telling fans:

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Then, earlier this week, she hyped up the new jam in a sassy TikTok, which you can watch (below):

The full album has yet to be titled, but Single Soon will be the star’s first new music drop since 2020.

Will YOU be tuning in on Friday? We sure can’t wait!!

Let us know your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Images via Selena Gomez/TikTok, & FayesVision/Mega/WENN]