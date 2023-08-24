Drew Barrymore’s Stalker Returned For MORE?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Yikes! Drew Barrymore‘s stalker tried to track her down AGAIN!

As Perezcious readers may have heard, the talk show host was interviewing Reneé Rapp in Manhattan at the 92nd Street Y on Monday when a fan rushed the stage with a very creepy message for her! Just before being escorted from the venue, Chad Michael Busto yelled at the actress:

“You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

Freaky…

Security guards stopped him from climbing onto the stage and removed him from the premises promptly. The Sex Lives of College Girls lead also helped usher Drew safely away. The celebs later returned to finish the interview and seemed to be in good spirits despite the outburst. It should be noted Chad was not arrested for this incident.

Check out that now-viral moment (below):

So scary! And unfortunately, this wasn’t even the end of the drama!

We told you he didn’t get arrested! Well, two days later, on Wednesday, the same man allegedly attempted to confront Drew again. And this time around, he reportedly showed up at her Long Island home to do it! OMG!!

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to the New York Post, Chad was caught going door-to-door in the A-lister’s Southampton neighborhood until he finally found the E.T. alum’s home — and walked right up the steps of the $6 million farmhouse. Thankfully, the Santa Clarita Diet star wasn’t home at the time and cops quickly took action by arresting the stalker and taking him into custody.

It’s unclear what he intended to do had he come across Barrymore. As of right now, there are also no details about what charges he faces. Per TMZ sources, there is an “ongoing investigation” into the uninvited visit. No kidding…

To make matters worse, this is reportedly not Busto’s first run-in with the law. Per The Daily Beast, he once had an obsession with Amber Heard!

Back in the day, a user called “C. Michael Busto” was allegedly banned from a fan forum amid allegations regarding “stalking,” “sexual harassment” and “threats.” Yikes. One of the forum’s administrators released a detailed report explaining all the many reasons they blocked the user from their site back then. You can check that one out HERE.

The New York Post also obtained several police reports involving a man named Chad Michael Busto which show he’s faced offenses for criminal trespass, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, theft, harassment, and more in several states. The charges range from June 1999 to January 2022. Now, it would seem they might be able to add this allegation to the list, too.

We’re so glad Drew wasn’t around during this arrest and hope this scary behavior stops. So unsettling!!

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

