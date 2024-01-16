Selena Gomez STUNS On Emmys Red Carpet! WOW!

Wow… Selena Gomez got that glow!

Even if we didn’t know the Only Murders In The Building star was in love, we would know now from the way she absolutely shone on the Emmys red carpet Monday night!

Selly picked a sheer illusion dress from Oscar de la Renta, and filled it out spectacularly. Matching the burnt maroon petals of the gown with her lipstick, she was a bronze vision as her show competed for gold! Just take a look at her in motion (below)!

WOW, right?

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]