Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Shows Off ALL Her Curves In Emmys Gown Redesigned To 'Fit The Bump'!

LOVES IT!!!

Suki Waterhouse is VERY pregnant with Robert Pattinson‘s baby — and she is not letting that hamper her style for the red carpet!

The singer/actress is at the Emmys solo in support of her highly acclaimed limited series Daisy Jones & the Six, but she’s wearing haute couture for two! She picked out a backless — and sideless — candy apple red cutout gown from Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. And it really shows off the bump! Take a look!

Love that bow in front! Don’t even have to unwrap this present to know what’s in there! LOLz!

Video: Suki Almost Set Her Dior Dress On Fire — & Caught The Moment On Camera!

We just love how well the gown hugs all her curves, something she explained had to be tailored especially for her condition. She told E! News on the carpet that designers had to “really redesign the dress” for her, explaining:

“I was really excited about this look, Valentino. I tried it on a couple of months ago but it didn’t even — like, I had to hold it. The fitting was me just holding it to my body, so they had to really take it apart, and they had to redesign this dress to make it fit the bump. But it does and I’m really happy that it worked.”

AMAZING! Love how confident she is, especially in the side view! Gorg!!!

