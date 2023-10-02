Got A Tip?

Selena Gomez Surprises Fans By Joining Coldplay Onstage In Cali!

Selena Gomez and Coldplay just gave fans the Adventure Of A Lifetime!

On Sunday the British rock band had a special treat for attendees of their concert in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl. Without prior hype, they invited the Love You Like A Love Song singer onstage out of nowhere for a live performance of their 2021 collaboration Let Somebody Go — and things just kept getting better when they were also joined by H.E.R. who jammed along with her electric guitar. An absolutely unforgettable night!

The 31-year-old actress and musician shared a gorgeous mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories shortly after the performance, where she wrote a huge thanks in the caption:

“Thank you @coldplay @hermuiscofficial for an amazing night!”

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

selena gomez joins coldplay for cali concert
(c) Selena Gomez/Instagram

On Monday the band, who is currently embarking on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, shared a video of the iconic performance to the ‘gram, and called it a “peak moment”:

“Selena Gomez and H.E.R. #ColdplayLA #peakmoment”

AH-Mazing!!

In the comments, fans shared their excitement over the unexpected performance:

“I’m in shock so beautiful”

“I was there last night!! and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw Selena Gomez coming our from the darkness!! it was the night of my life!”

“This was Amazing!! I cried a river yesterday!!”

“the screams omg she’s THE it girl”

Loves it! They definitely made their fans’ night! What do U think about Selly’s big surprise, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]

Oct 02, 2023 14:48pm PDT

