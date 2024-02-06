Selena's Killer Gets To Tell Her Side In New Docuseries Exposing Late Singer’s Alleged ‘Secrets’ -- And Fans Are PISSED!

Whoa. Three decades after Selena Quintanilla‘s heartbreaking murder, her killer Yolanda Saldivar is speaking out in a shocking and controversial new documentary series.

Oxygen released the trailer for the new two-part special earlier this week titled Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them — and fans are already super upset about it!! As the name suggests, the show promises to unearth “secrets” the criminal claims the musician was keeping from the world. WTF?! It really sounds like they’re going to try to turn the world on Selena — and build sympathy for her murderer. This just so happens to be while Yolanda prepares for parole eligibility. After nearly 30 years behind bars, she’s up for a possible release on March 30, 2025.

In the teaser, the 63-year-old, who has insisted she’s innocent, explained her desire to speak out now, saying:

“After so many years, I think it’s time to set the story straight. My family gathered the evidence and it showed different versions of what was going on.”

Reflecting on the time leading up to the killing, she added:

“I was scared. I was frightened. … I knew her secrets. And I think people deserve to know the truth.”

Huh. So… she’s seemingly trying to help herself get parole by… still refusing to take accountability for her actions? Doesn’t seem like that’s the best strategy. Just sayin’. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The tragic murder of Mexican-American cultural icon Selena Quintanilla sent shockwaves through the world. #SelenaAndYolanda: The Secrets Between Them premieres with back-to-back episodes February 17 8pm ET and concludes February 8 at 7pm ET on Oxygen True Crime. pic.twitter.com/rkknrTooJd — Oxygen True Crime (@oxygen) February 3, 2024

Yeesh. This is gonna be a doozy.

If you’re not familiar with Selena and Yolanda’s history, the latter was the president of the artist’s fan club and even managed two of her retail stores. She weaved her way into the star’s inner circle to the point she was considered a family friend — and even had a key to Selena’s house with her husband Chris Perez. Plus, she had access to the performer’s business checking accounts.

Everything started to unravel when Selena’s father-turned-manager realized the employee had allegedly been embezzling money from his daughter’s businesses. As a result, the Queen of Tejano Music fired Yolanda over the phone. But days later Selena agreed to meet her at a Corpus Christi, Texas-based Days Inn, where Saldivar claimed she wanted to show her bank statements that could clear her name. Instead, she fatally shot the 23-year-old.

While the singer’s former husband and family members have yet to address the new series, her fans are outraged the convicted murderer is getting a spotlight, arguing on X (Twitter):

“WHO APPROVED THAT?! What disrespect towards Selena. Like wtf?!?!?!?!” “Let Selena rest in peace! F**k Yolanda!” “Terrible! Shame on this channel. I hope you lose ratings for this”

Others added in a heated Reddit thread:

“It’s gross that they’re giving her a platform” “Oxygen is so low. They will exploit anything for ratings. Yolanda is someone no one would have a problem with never hearing from again.” “Can’t wait to skip this one”

Oof!

If Yolanda thought she was gonna get the kind of treatment Gypsy Rose Blanchard received around her parole, she was SO WRONG! This is already so messy, and the full series isn’t even out yet. It will begin airing on February 17. Will you tune in?? Let us know (below)!

