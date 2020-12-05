Brian Austin Green Gushed About Getting His 'Self-Worth' From 'Wife' Megan Fox Months Before Their Split

Months before Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox announced their split, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was gushing about their relationship. In fact, he had high praise for his wife!

The 47-year-old appeared on Thursday’s episode of the Ever After with Jaleel White podcast, which was recorded earlier this year “just before the pandemic,” BAG opened up about how his family is the reason he’s been able to survive Hollywood.

In fact, at the time, he gave a special shout-out to Megan, saying:

“I don’t get my sense of self-worth from work. I don’t get it from being on set. I don’t get it from those people. I get it when I got home and I see my wife and I see my kids.”

He and Fox share three children together, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, but the actor also shares son Kassius, 18, with actress Vanessa Marcil.

The star continued, explaining the importance of his personal life over his work:

“When I’m lying in a hospital bed and they’re around me, that’s what’s gonna mean something to me. Not the jobs I’ve done or who I worked with. That’s not going to matter. That lives forever on film, but that’s just one aspect [of my life]. That’s not me. That’s what I did. That was my job.”

Eek! That’s gotta be painful for Brian to re-live!

In another quote that did not age well, he revealed how he and Megan have managed to raise their children together:

“My wife and I, we got really good at man-to-man. Then you have three and all of a sudden you have to play zone. ‘OK, I’ll cover [this] half of the room, you cover that half. Then if a kid steps in our zone, then we’ve got it covered.’ Then you start playing zone by yourself. You start going: ‘Yeah, I can do this.'”

As we all know, the couple have been co-parenting their kids since the ’90s heartthrob announced in May that he and Megan had broken up! And it wasn’t much later that the Transformers star moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. While it seemed Green had been getting adjusted to his estranged wife‘s new relationship, clearly not all was well between the two exes!

After he posted a Halloween pic with their son Journey, the 34-year-old blasted him for using the 4-year-old to fit his “pervasive narrative” about her parenting skills. She commented on his Instagram upload with:

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Oof!

The dad of four deleted the original image and instead chose to share a cropped version sans any children. Think this wound has healed since??

