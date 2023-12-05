Serena Williams Puts Her Own Breast Milk On Sunburns! WHAT?!

Serena Williams gave fans her skin care tip for treating a sunburn — and it’s a bit unusual!

The 42-year-old tennis star took to TikTok on Sunday to reveal she managed to get a sunburn underneath her eye. Serena explained:

“So I completely got burned under my eye…don’t ask…I was doing this retinol and clearing my skin. And then I have sensitive skin, so I was in the sun….long story.”

Rather than reaching for a bottle of aloe to help the burnt area as one normally does, she tried a somewhat odd solution. What was it, you may ask? Oh, you know, she pulled out her own bottle of leftover breast milk instead! No joke! While applying it under her eyes, the athlete – who welcomed her second daughter, Adira River, in August – said:

“Anyways, I’m trying some breast milk. It works for my kid – they say put breast milk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes. I mean, it already feels better, because — it hurts! All right, I’ll let you guys know how it goes.”

And guess what? Apparently, her test run went pretty well! Serena claimed in the caption that after roughly a week of using her breast milk, it worked to heal her sunburn! She wrote:

“OK is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye — it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts. Be nice lol. #momsoftiktok #motherhood #momhumour #moms”

Wow! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you ever try breast milk to heal a sunburn? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Serena Williams/TikTok]