Serena Williams Gets Very Vulnerable About Her Mental Health With Candid Confession

Serena Williams is getting candid about her mental health.

On Tuesday, the former tennis world champ let her guard down on X (Twitter) with a vulnerable post about her state of being. She penned:

“I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day.”

“Ok to not be ok” — powerful words. It’s true, not everyone can be good ALL the time. Not even the world’s top athletes! And there ain’t nothing wrong with that!

The mother of two extended her wise words to her followers, sharing a bit of hopeful advice:

“If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow Love you.”

A true champ! Fans in the replies seemed to appreciate her honesty, sending her positive wishes:

“Thank you for being open about your feelings. Your honesty is appreciated. Remember to practice self-compassion and reach out to loved ones when you need support. Together, we can get through the challenging moments. Sending you virtual hugs and encouragement. #YouAreNotAlone” “Understood find a positive connection”

And it looks like that’s exactly what she did!

As Perezcious readers know, the 42-year-old welcomed her second daughter, Adira River, with husband Alexis Ohanian back in August. The two also share 5-year-old Olympia Ohanian. But just hours after she posted about not being okay, she shared a pic snuggled up with her infant, who was wrapped in a polka dot blanket and all nestled in her momma’s embrace. She captioned the pic:

“This makes me so happy”

Awww.

While it’s not clear exactly what Serena is going through at the moment, she’s been vocal about struggling with depression in the past.

We hope she feels better soon! Share some love in the comments down below…

