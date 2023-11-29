Ryan Phillippe Shares Super Rare Pic With 12-Year-Old Daughter Kai!

Ryan Phillippe is feeling thankful for his family!

The Cruel Intentions star took to Instagram on Monday to share with fans how he spent the Thanksgiving holiday — and it looks like he had a fun-filled weekend in Delaware with his 12-year-old daughter Kai! In the pictures, Ryan and Kai — who he shares with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp — could be seen hanging out with his three nieces during a car ride, dining out at a restaurant, and enjoying what appeared to be a Christmas tree farm. Aww! He then wrote in the caption:

“Had the BEST Thanksgiving wknd w these lil beauties. Sawyer, Ever, Kai & Isla. Pizza was had, Elf was watched, Young Sheldon was binged (along w teen romance anime). Boba was had, boardwalk shopping, cooking of pancakes was attempted, and we found some fake snow. + the eagles beat buffalo in OT and moved to 10-1, but I think that only mattered to me.”

Related: Paris Hilton Having A Daughter Is ‘A Dream Come True’!



It sounds like the group had a blast this weekend! See the post (below):

Wow!

Perezcious readers know how rare it is for Ryan to post a picture with Kai, so it’s great to get a glimpse into their holiday weekend! Ever since welcoming their daughter in July 2011, the 49-year-old actor and Alexis have mostly kept her off social media. The Pitch Perfect alum has shared a few videos and pictures of Kai from time to time, with the most recent posts being of their Fourth of July celebration togehter. See (below):

Reactions to his rare pic with Kai? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Alexis Knapp/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]