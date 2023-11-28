Tiffany Haddish’s Friends 'Concerned' -- They Think She's 'Hiding Behind A Fake Smile' After DUI!

Tiffany Haddish‘s friends are on high alert after the comedian seemingly bounced back so quickly from legal drama over the holiday weekend.

If you missed it, the standup star was arrested for a DUI in Beverly Hills on Friday morning. Cops were called to the scene after she fell asleep behind the wheel. She’d been performing and partying in up at Laugh Factory‘s annual Thanksgiving event the night before, then gone out drinking — and the festivities must’ve caught up to her. Thankfully, nobody was injured, but she was taken into custody.

However, just hours later, Tiff was already back on stage and joking about the arrest! And friends now think this is a really bad sign! Speaking to Page Six on Monday, a source revealed those close to the Girls Trip lead are worried about her plastering on a “fake smile,” explaining:

“Tiffany likes to drink and have a good time, but her friends are noticing that she is drinking way more around the holidays. We think that she may be lonely and hiding behind a fake smile.”

Oof. The holidays can be a really tough time for so many people…

The source went on to point out the 43-year-old has overcome many hardships in the past, so hopefully her issues with alcohol will be added to that list soon too. They shared:

“It’s surprising because she has worked so hard to get to where she is. She has always spoken about her hardships about being broke, homeless and living in her car. But now that she has found the success she has always dreamed of, new demons are coming to the surface in the form of alcohol.”

It’s also concerning considering The Afterparty star seemed to make light of the whole ordeal in her first appearance afterward, in which she got on stage and said “God answered [her] prayers” by sending her a man in a uniform. On this, a friend reacted:

“We love the fact that she can move on from this and turn this life situation into a part of her comedy routine. But we are concerned.”

Understandable! Tiffany put herself and her fellow travelers in potential danger, a more serious response would be preferable, right? Well, it seems like maybe her friends are starting to get to her since by Monday, she was already telling Entertainment Tonight:

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

She also promised “this will never happen again” — which we hope is true since this is her second DUI arrest in just two years! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

