Emmy-Winning Set Designer Found Dead 'Under A Pile Of Debris' Inside Her Home After Going Missing Six Months Ago

An Emmy-winning set designer has been found dead in her home. She was 66 years old.

Evelyn Sakash had been missing since last September, with friends and family unsure of her whereabouts for the last six months. On Tuesday afternoon, though, workers of a cleaning company hired by Sakash’s sister Ellen Brown unexpectedly found the woman’s body “under a pile of debris” in the kitchen of her home in Queens, New York.

According to People, the NYPD does not suspect foul play or criminality in the case of Sakash’s passing. Medical examiners are working to determine a cause of death.

A GoFundMe had previously been set up in December by one of her friends, Madeline O’Connell Hartling, to raise funds in order to find Evelyn — back when loved ones believed her to be missing.

In an update to the fundraising page this week, O’Connell Hartling shared the tragic news about her “kind, loving, and generous friend.” The mourning woman wrote on Wednesday (below):

“Dearest loved ones of Evelyn. Our beautiful sister Evelyn was found deceased in her home yesterday, Tuesday March 30th. At this time, a cause of death has not been determined. Evelyn’s sister Ellen Brown has retained the cleaning company that found her and must now plan Evelyn’s funeral as well.”

So, so tragic… And in speaking about her sister’s death, Brown told the New York Daily News (below):

“This is just devastating. She had a full life. She was so extraordinarily talented. She was a brilliant mind … I don’t want my sister to be remembered like that, like the way she was found. This was clearly in effect for a long time. She sometimes kept people at bay. The headline says ‘Queens hoarder,’ but that’s not who she is. Every one of her friends would say she was the first person to step up if someone needed help. She was so generous with people. I want all of that to be the final testament, and not that she was found in a bad condition.”

Wow. Very powerful and emotional.

In addition to apparently being a very good friend, Sakash was also a renowned set designer and production decorator. She worked on shows such as Orange Is The New Black and Law & Order: Criminal Intent during her 30-year career. In 2003, she won a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding achievement in art direction, set decoration, and scenic design for her work on Between The Lions. She was nominated once again, but didn’t win, in 2004.

Her long list of set design credits also includes movies like Still Alice, Mermaids, Taxi, and Made in America. Impressive…

Now, friends are using her GoFundMe account to raise expenses for the funeral and other costs. You can support it at the link HERE. Such a sad, sad story. Rest in Peace…

[Image via GoFundMe]