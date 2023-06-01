And Just Like That... Aidan Shaw Is Back & The Ladies Face MAJOR Change! Watch The Full Season 2 Trailer HERE!

Carrie goes BOLD!!

While we really wish Miz Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) had a meet-cute reunion by chance — we GUESS we’ll accept the fashionista’s brazen move of reaching our to her former flame! So unlike her!

Max dropped the full season 2 trailer for And Just Like That on Thursday, and it appears everyone is at a crossroad. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is unsure she made the right choice in LA and Che (Sara Ramirez), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) might be returning to the hustle of work and the partying that goes along with it, and Carrie is desperately trying to change her patterns!

Watch the full trailer (below):

Sadly no Samantha Jones aka Kim Cattrall… BUT WE KNOW SHE’S COMING!! EEE! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MAX]