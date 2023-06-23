Chris Noth Responds To Claims He Was 'Iced Out' By SATC Co-Stars After Assault Allegations!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Is he serious?!

Chris Noth is apparently butt-hurt that his Sex and the City co-stars completely ghosted him after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2021… or is he? Depends on who you listen to… According to a new report in Radar Online on Friday, the actor felt “iced out” by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and other SATC cast members after the allegations. The source dished:

“He’s not invited to their parties. He doesn’t get greeting cards or happy birthday texts.”

Is a grown man really complaining about not getting birthday texts? LOLz!

Even more shocking is that Chris is supposedly confused why his friends stopped communicating with him, the insider noted:

“He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold.”

Oh he wonders? Well, allow us to refresh him… The Law & Order alum, who portrayed Mr. Big throughout the popular series and the two films, was accused of assault by several women just days after the SATC reboot, And Just Like That, debuted. The 68-year-old vehemently denied the claims, and no charges were ever filed — but it quickly tanked his reputation and career.

While he had already been killed off AJLT in the premiere episode, a scene that was supposed to air later on in the season was cut out. He was also fired from his show The Equalizer and dropped by his agency, A3 Artists. Also, Peloton pulled an ad he was featured in.

Clapping back at the damaging allegations in a heated statement shared in December 2021, he argued:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

The Law & Order alum also questioned the timeline of things, suggesting:

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Meanwhile, his former co-stars, SJP, Cynthia, and Kristin all released a joint statement — in support of the alleged victims. They said at the time:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

In May 2022, Sarah revealed she had not spoken to her former on-screen hubby since the allegations went public. So, the insider isn’t wrong that Chris was completely iced out! But can you blame the Hocus Pocus star? It’s pretty common to distance oneself from someone amid a scandal — especially of this kind!

The insider also revealed Chris found it upsetting how the crew “bent over backward” for “returning frenemy Kim Cattrall, which makes their treatment of him stink even worse.” But let’s remember, Kim wasn’t accused of an assault! Or anything! She just didn’t want to be friends with her co-stars anymore! Not even close to the same thing!

That said, because Chris was never charged with a crime, he reportedly feels slighted by his colleagues and he believes they owe him an apology for the “rude behavior” he’s put up with! Wow! Seriously?!

Well… maybe not!

Chris actually clapped back at this report on Friday afternoon — in fact, he insisted it was “absolute nonsense.” Sharing a screenshot of a New York Post article detailing the info above (HERE), he argued:

“I usually don’t respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense. Just thought you’d like to know.”

Okay, then! Still makes us wonder if Chris has reconnected with SJP and the rest of the cast though?! What do YOU think? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

